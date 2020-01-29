Kaputo gets death sentence for killing Precious

The Lusaka High Court has sentenced 35-year-old businessman Nshinka Kaputo to death by hanging for murdering his girlfriend, Precious Mangesana, a MultiChoice employee.

Meanwhile, Lusaka High Court Judge Cathrine Phiri has sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment with hard labour for causing grievous harm to his daughter.

Nshinka maintained full composure as the sentence was being read out.

Full details later.