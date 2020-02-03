DMMU approves 200tns of relief food for Feira

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
DMMU approves 200tns of relief food for FeiraBy Sipilisiwe Ncube on 3 Feb 2020
Government has approved 200 metric tonnes of relief food to be distributed to residents of Feira constituency in Luangwa District, says Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe.
This follows calls by chief Mphuka of the Chikunda people in Feira, who appealed to government to come to the aid of his subjects, who had been hit by another dry spell after animals destroyed their crops.
In an interview, Kabwe announced that 200 metric tonnes of relief food had already been approved for dispatch to the area, adding that government had increased the allocation of relief food because of Feira’s geographical location.
“Last week, government, through DMMU, approved 200 metric tonnes of relief food for the people of Feira. We have increased allocation to that area because of its geographical position. It’s true that the area has been hit by another dry spell and there is animal conflict in that area. Our people are attacked by wild animals and their crops are destroyed by the animals and also the dry spells. This is why we have increased the allocation in that area. And we will continue to help the people of Feira,” Kabwe said.
He said the DMMU had also approved 1,400 metric tonnes of relief food for the other remaining districts in Lusaka Province.
“So, for Lusaka Province, we have Feira, which is in Luangwa District; we have Kafue itself and Chiyawa, which is also in Kafue, Chilanga, Chikankata. For these, we approved a tonnage of 1,400 metric tonnes for the districts in Lusaka. As I am speaking to you, we have given this maize to the millers, who are making these packs for us. We are also repacking beans in 5Kgs bags, which will be given to the people of Lusaka and Feira in particular. We will continue to monitor the situation and if there will be a need for us to increase the allocation to 300 metric tonnes or 400, we will surely do that so that we serve the people of Feira,” said Kabwe.
“And I am glad that you went there and the chiefs acknowledged that they are receiving support. We are going to support the most vulnerable community members. We in the DMMU are a very truthful and honest group of individuals and we want to serve the masses. We don’t want to be answerable when we die that you had an opportunity to save mankind and you failed! We don’t want to be answerable when we leave office like if today I am fired or anything happens to my job, I don’t want to regret about my job.”
About Sipilisiwe Ncube
Sipilisiwe Ncube has a background in radio news.
Email: sipilisiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- DMMU approves 200tns of relief food for Feira - 3 Feb 2020
- Kambwili raises fraud alert at Konkola, but Milingo denies taking K100m from KCM account - 1 Feb 2020
- Sumaili should just enjoy her PF job and shut up, she knows nothing – Seer 1 - 31 Jan 2020
- Govt sneaked a clause rejected by NDF into Bill 10, reveals Wynter - 30 Jan 2020
- Govt is serious about the corruption fight – Sumaili - 30 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu? (6,472 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (4,659 views)
- Sumaili should just enjoy her PF job and shut up, she knows nothing - Seer 1 (3,676 views)
- Lungu is surrounded by smilers who can’t advise him properly – Harrington (2,492 views)
- Kambwili raises fraud alert at Konkola, but Milingo denies taking K100m from KCM account (2,015 views)
- ZANASU urges govt to take Zambian students out of Coronavirus-hit China
- Whoever will challenge Lungu at general conference needs political clout – Ng’oma
- Stanbic sets new industry record with K450m after tax 2019 profit
- Even children know economy is under stress – ECZ
- ECZ, MoE failed to make a good decision on G9 external exams – NAQEZ
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
- 7 Sep 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Govt gangs up against FIC boss, as Kasolo declares Chirwa unprofessional14 Jun 2019
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
ZANASU urges govt to take Zambian students out of Coronavirus-hit China3 Feb 2020
-
Whoever will challenge Lungu at general conference needs political clout – Ng’oma3 Feb 2020
-
Stanbic sets new industry record with K450m after tax 2019 profit3 Feb 2020
-
Even children know economy is under stress – ECZ3 Feb 2020
-
ECZ, MoE failed to make a good decision on G9 external exams – NAQEZ3 Feb 2020
-
Woman drags daughter to court over illegal sale of her property3 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article