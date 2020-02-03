DMMU approves 200tns of relief food for Feira

Government has approved 200 metric tonnes of relief food to be distributed to residents of Feira constituency in Luangwa District, says Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe.

This follows calls by chief Mphuka of the Chikunda people in Feira, who appealed to government to come to the aid of his subjects, who had been hit by another dry spell after animals destroyed their crops.

In an interview, Kabwe announced that 200 metric tonnes of relief food had already been approved for dispatch to the area, adding that government had increased the allocation of relief food because of Feira’s geographical location.

“Last week, government, through DMMU, approved 200 metric tonnes of relief food for the people of Feira. We have increased allocation to that area because of its geographical position. It’s true that the area has been hit by another dry spell and there is animal conflict in that area. Our people are attacked by wild animals and their crops are destroyed by the animals and also the dry spells. This is why we have increased the allocation in that area. And we will continue to help the people of Feira,” Kabwe said.

He said the DMMU had also approved 1,400 metric tonnes of relief food for the other remaining districts in Lusaka Province.

“So, for Lusaka Province, we have Feira, which is in Luangwa District; we have Kafue itself and Chiyawa, which is also in Kafue, Chilanga, Chikankata. For these, we approved a tonnage of 1,400 metric tonnes for the districts in Lusaka. As I am speaking to you, we have given this maize to the millers, who are making these packs for us. We are also repacking beans in 5Kgs bags, which will be given to the people of Lusaka and Feira in particular. We will continue to monitor the situation and if there will be a need for us to increase the allocation to 300 metric tonnes or 400, we will surely do that so that we serve the people of Feira,” said Kabwe.

“And I am glad that you went there and the chiefs acknowledged that they are receiving support. We are going to support the most vulnerable community members. We in the DMMU are a very truthful and honest group of individuals and we want to serve the masses. We don’t want to be answerable when we die that you had an opportunity to save mankind and you failed! We don’t want to be answerable when we leave office like if today I am fired or anything happens to my job, I don’t want to regret about my job.”