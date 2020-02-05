Police arrest UPND MP for malicious damage

Police have arrested and charged Mongu Central UPND member of parliament Mwilola Imakando for allegedly damaging a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande area, property belonging to the Ministry of General Education.

In a statement, Tuesday, Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo disclosed that Imakando, whilst acting together with unknown persons, went to the school and allegedly damaged window panes of a house at the school on suspicion that one of the UPND cadres was being held there.

“Police in Mongu have charged and arrested Mongu Central member of parliament, Hon. Mwilola Imakando for allegedly damaging a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande area, property of Ministry of General Education. It is alleged that Hon. Imakando, whilst acting together with unknown persons, went to the school and damaged window panes of a house at the school on suspicion that one of the UPND cadres was being held there. After receiving the report, police moved in and apprehended the suspect and has been charged with Malicious Damage to Property, contrary to section 335 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. He is scheduled to be bonded today (Tuesday) and expected to appear in court soon. A manhunt for other suspects, who are currently on the run, has been launched,” stated Katongo.