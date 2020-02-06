I’m not aware Kampyongo banned political activities on C/belt – Bowman

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
I’m not aware Kampyongo banned political activities on C/belt – BowmanBy Ulande Nkomesha on 6 Feb 2020
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he was not aware that Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo banned all political activities on the Copperbelt Province in view of the volatile security situation in the area when he met his constituents over the weekend.
And Lusambo says PF, under President Edgar Lungu is too sweet.
Reacting to National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili’s accusation that the PF was abusing the law by banning political party activities on the Copperbelt Province while some ruling party officials were openly defying this, Lusambo claimed he was unaware of the ban.
He said if he was aware of the ban effected by Kampyongo late last month, he would not have held party activities in Kabushi.
Last Monday, Kampyongo advised all political parties wishing to have meetings on the Copperbelt to put them on hold because of the unstable security situation in that province.
“It is very unfortunate that Mr Kambwili is an ignorant member who doesn’t understand the law and it is a pity that Mr Kambwili, just yesterday was in Parliament and he was coming from Roan constituency. I have an obligation as a member of parliament to interact and give development to my people in the constituency, and for me, it is very unfortunate that Minister Kampyongo banned any form of activities on the Copperbelt; I am not aware about that. If I was aware, I would not have gone to Kabushi to interact with the people. But I am not aware that Honorable Kampyongo banned political activities on the Copperbelt; I am not aware,” Lusambo said.
“Mr Kambwili (should) just keep quiet and concentrate on his scrap metal business because in the first place, we don’t have opposition on the Copperbelt Province; what we have on the Copperbelt Province are just noise-makers like Kambwili who don’t worry us! There is no one who can compete with His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on the Copperbelt Province. So, it is a pity that Mr Kambwili is talking on issues, which are not necessary.”
And Lusambo said PF was too sweet under President Lungu.
“We have constituencies and we have obligations; we have a mandate to our people in the constituencies and when we are meeting our people in the constituencies that is 100 per cent allowed; even from the Speaker, when we were closing Parliament, he told all of us, members of parliament, to ‘go back to the constituencies’ and that is what we have done. We have gone back to our constituencies because our mandate is to work for the people in our respective constituencies. So, there is nothing wrong! I can assure that there is only one bulldozer on the Copperbelt Province; one bulldozer on the Copperbelt Province and that is bulldozer Honorable Bowman Chilosha Lusambo,” said Lusambo.
“For me, there is nothing, there is no wrong we have committed. Even my chairman (Nathan Chanda), the chairman was meeting the party structures; his structures on the Copperbelt Province. We know he (Kambwili) is missing the PF because the PF is sweet! The PF under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is sweet! So, he (Kambwili) has seen that instead of having privileges, which we have of going to the constituencies carrying the name of his Excellency Edgar Lungu… he has now started admiring that, ‘if I was not foolish, I could have been there, too!’ ”
And in a separate interview, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said she was not aware that some PF members had held political activities in the area.
“As you can see, I was not the one who issued the statement; ask the relevant offices. How do I comment on something I did not mention? So, you can ask people who issued that statement; it’s not me who issued that statement. In short, I have no comment. So, what am I going to comment in the first place? I am not the one who made that statement. As of the issue of them having meetings, I am yet to find out about that; I am not aware; I will find out from my officers regarding the issue that you have mentioned. I was in Chingola; I am not aware about that so I will find out what exactly the position is,” said Katanga.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- I’m not aware Kampyongo banned political activities on C/belt – Bowman - 6 Feb 2020
- ZIPAR forecasts higher inflation - 5 Feb 2020
- From K880m budget, ECZ has only been given K100m for voter registration – Nshindano - 5 Feb 2020
- PF abusing the law through ban of political activities on C/belt, says Kambwili - 5 Feb 2020
- Emulate your Malawi colleagues, HH tells Zambian Judiciary - 5 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Fake pastors inciting riots - Lungu (1,997 view)
- Magistrate acquits Lusaka man accused of defaming Lungu (1,192 view)
- ECZ destined to deliver another disputed election in 2021 (1,171 view)
- Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate (974 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (957 views)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu?1 Feb 2020
- 7 Sep 2019
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
SPAR announces Arcades outlet closure6 Feb 2020
-
It’s a crime to be Tonga under PF – Hichilema6 Feb 2020
-
Hunger, not pastors, causing riots – Nyirenda6 Feb 2020
-
Opposition Alliance settling for HH as 2021 candidate6 Feb 2020
-
Bishop Kazhila threatens to expose two-faced pastors6 Feb 2020
-
PF not conducting election campaigns in Chilubi but corruption, charges NDC6 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article