Police should interrogate GBM – CK

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Police should interrogate GBM – CKBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 19 Feb 2020
Police, get GBM so that he tells you who is behind the gassing, but please don’t tell us its UPND or the opposition because that’s nonsense, says NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili.
And Kambwili says some PF officials warned him to stay away from the Law Association of Zambia-organised Bill 10 discussion on Monday saying cadres were going to disrupt it.
Speaking to journalists at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Tuesday, Kambwili said the Ministry of Home Affairs and Police were not serious in the manner in which they were handling the gassing incidents.
He urged the Police to get PF national mobilization vice chairperson Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba to tell them people who were behind the gassing, as he claimed to know them.
“I think Zambia Police, Ministry of Home Affairs are not serious over this issue of gassing. We are playing hide and seek. And the people of Zambia will now start thinking that the government is involved in this scheme to try and threaten its own citizens. Because we have gone through this before, zero option, black mamba, this is exactly what happened. No arrests have been made [and] we are not being told anything. And here comes a senior member of PF saying ‘I know who are behind this, they started planning five years ago’. Police what are you doing? Here is a man volunteering that he knows those who have planned that and today people are still being gassed and you are sitting. Go and get GBM, let him tell you who are behind this,” Kambwili said.
“But please, don’t tell us the nonsense that ‘no its UPND, its the opposition’ because that is a lot of nonsense. GBM must tell you who is behind this and [you should] arrest them. If you fail to arrest by today or tomorrow, because there is a witness who is saying; ‘I know them’, then all of you in the police starting with you minister resign on moral grounds then you are useless.”
And Kambwili condemned the disruption of the Bill 10 discussion, revealing that some PF supporters warned him it would happen.
“Some people from PF called me and said ‘boss please don’t go to the Law Association of Zambia Bill 10 discussion at Intercontinental Hotel because they have organised cadres to come and disrupt it and some people maybe injured’. I even told Gary Nkombo in advance that where you are going, PF are coming to disrupt the gathering, and they thought I was joking. So when those PF cadres entered the auditorium, I already knew what they were there for. But this is the party in government that can go and disturb a very civil, well intended gathering where the people of Zambia expected to hear the truth on Bill 10 because the lawyers are the ones who know the law. So the people of Zambia expected to learn something from LAZ and it’s members. But what PF did is unacceptable,” Kambwili said.
He said the country would be turned into a bloodbath if Zambians did not rise to the PF’s “unbecoming behavior”.
“That’s why I’m saying, if Zambians don’t rise to this unbecoming behaviour by PF, this country is going to be turned into a bloodbath. I condemn in all strongest terms and with the contempt it deserves, the behaviour of PF cadres at Intercontinental last night (Monday). I appeal to President Lungu, Secretary General Mwila, and all senior members of PF please we don’t deserve this, Zambia doesn’t deserve this. Even if you want to stay in power in perpetuity, is this the way you can behave? You have stooped so low, this is unacceptable. This has never happened to Zambia and my heart bleeds as I speak to you over this issue,” said Kambwili.
“When there is violence in elections, they say ‘its not the PF’, but there (at Intercontinental Hotel) it was. Not a political gathering but they go and disrupt it, what a shame. We deserve better, Zambia is for all of us its not only for PF.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Police should interrogate GBM – CK - 19 Feb 2020
- MTN accountant sues cop, demanding K800,000 for false imprisonment - 19 Feb 2020
- Kabanshi ordered reinstatement of ZAMPOST contract despite poor performance – Witness - 19 Feb 2020
- Findlay asks court to ignore Kambwili’s application to have lawsuit dismissed - 19 Feb 2020
- Zesco manager narrates how they installed electricity to “Chimese’s 9 Ibex Hill flats” - 19 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Court halts Kingsland City construction after Lungu Commissions project (9,064 views)
- GBM escapes grilling on radio show (7,771 views)
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM (4,804 views)
- More die from mob justice as gassing spreads countrywide (3,719 views)
- I'm not aware of my dismissal - Kashala (2,907 views)
- Lungu wants Kambwili back in PF, claims GBM
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Fire tenders can't fix Lusaka floods, we need heads that can think
- Wina is lying, Zambia suffering because of theft in govt, not because of by-elections - Sangwa
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- 3% 2020 growth rate will not impact economy – Kanyama
- Top Chingola cops implicated in gassing incidences
- Bill 10 a product of PF – Mwimbu
- Police should interrogate GBM – CK
- Allowing owing students to write exams impractical – Mulungushi
- It’s laughable to think PF can ensure debt sustainability – Sichinga
- We’ll sue management for failure to pay salaries – UNZALARU
- Govt could fail to service Zambia’s debt – Saasa
- MTN accountant sues cop, demanding K800,000 for false imprisonment
- Kabanshi ordered reinstatement of ZAMPOST contract despite poor performance – Witness
- Help Sinazeze flood victims by fixing Batoka – Maamba Pleads Sinazongwe MP
- State involved in gassing – HH
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article