You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells MweetwaBy Mirriam Chabala on 5 Mar 2020
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini on Tuesday told Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa that he should be the last person to complain about the deteriorating decorum of the House because he does not act any better.
Rising on a point of order, Mweetwa lamented that some PF officials like Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga, her labour counterpart Joyce Simukoko and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo were damaging the National Assembly’s image with their derogatory running commentaries.
“Mr Speaker, I am rising on a point of order bordering on the decorum and the decency, respectability of this August House. Mr Speaker, my point of order is on the following members of this House and I am naming them in line with what honorable Tutwa Ngulube did to name those who had attended NDF here to preclude the perception that we can’t debate ourselves. Mr Speaker, my point of order is on honorable Joyce Nonde, honorable Mulenga Kampamba, honorable Tutwa Ngulube, honorable [Bowman] Lusambo, for purposes of this point of order but not exclusive to other members. You will agree with me that before 2016 elections, this House was a House of decency. When members stood to debate other members would listen and would go into a discourse of contestation of ideas. Ever since 2016 elections, Mr Speaker, you agree with me that it is very hard for anybody to project a decent debate because members, especially on your right led by these aforesaid would be running defamatory, demeaning, derogatory, unpalatable statements as if to turn this House like a political playground to such an extent that sometimes members are sometimes unable to deliver what they are here to do,” Mweetwa lamented.
“If you did a random perusal of your Hansard, you will find out that you have done more guidance in the last three years than you did between 2011 and 2016 trying to calm PF to be responsible. They have given you too much headache sir and me too! And I am concerned as a member of this House that the decorum of this House is deteriorating and my point of order sir is are these members that I have named, who just joined this House in 2016 in order to come and undermine the decorum of this House? ministers behaving not just like back benchers but like children!”
Speaker Matibini, however, guided him to withdraw the word children and he obliged, replacing it with “young people”.
“I withdraw, behave like young people, maybe at a school playground or drama club when we are in this important House. Are they in order to demean the decorum of this House to these levels where now members of the public when we go out there, they look at this House with low esteem all because of their misconduct. Are they in order Mr Speaker? I need your serious ruling behave the decorum of this House is what keeps this House going,” said Mweetwa.
But Speaker Matibini said Mweetwa’s point of order was shocking.
“I am perturbed by this point of order. Firstly, I think it is unfair and inappropriate to single out those three or four members of parliament, very unfair. The problem of running commentaries is a perennial problem. And ideally, the whips should be in the forefront in checking this particular problem. Secondly, you have raised a point about decorum and dignity, just on Friday, it was, it was on Friday, as recent as Friday. There was some disorder, admittedly and I was trying to manage that disorder for your benefit honorable member of parliament for Choma, for avoidance of doubt. I requested you to sit down and you refused, and by the time I restored order, you had walked out, I don’t know what dignity you added to the House. I don’t know what decorum you added. So honorable member of parliament for Choma, you should be the last person to complain and for the information of the House, there was a point of order raised in connection with your conduct, I reserved my ruling. And this is my ruling now, the matter is being referred to the Privileges Committee,” said Speaker Matibini.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament - 5 Mar 2020
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister - 5 Mar 2020
- UPND ponders Matibini impeachment - 5 Mar 2020
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa - 5 Mar 2020
- Women are suffering because men are broke – Zambezi MP - 5 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF (11,107 views)
- It's foolish to pretend all is well in Zambia - VJ (5,818 views)
- My remarks about being ready to be HH's vice were taken out of context - CK (5,801 views)
- Police nab 'Spax' for murder (3,757 views)
- US sends Chargé d’Affaires following downgraded ties (3,270 views)
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- ConCourt didn’t declare Lungu eligible for 2021, explains LAZ
- Lungu should address us on regular basis away from Parley, insists Andyford
- Lubinda’s statement of claim isn’t defective, rules High Court
- Mwiimbu expects withdrawal of Bill 10 from parliament
- No money went missing under Social Cash Transfer scheme, claims minister
- AfDB injects $1.5m in Zambia’s renewable energy sector
- Zambia’s 2021 election: how ECZ can prevent a disputed outcome
- UPND ponders Matibini impeachment
- You should be the last person to complain about deteriorating decorum of the House, Speaker tells Mweetwa
- Police nab 566 for gassing, rioting
- Women are suffering because men are broke – Zambezi MP
- I burnt the baby because he soiled himself, maid tells court
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article