DEC nabs Nigerian man for trafficking hashish oil

DEC nabs Nigerian man for trafficking hashish oilBy Ulande Nkomesha on 12 Mar 2020
THE Drug Enforcement Agency (DEC) in Lusaka has arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian citizen for trafficking in over 26 litres of hashish oil.
In a statement, Wednesday, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo stated that the suspect was identified as Obinma Okeke, 47, and was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA).
“Victor Obinma Okeke, 47, a businessman of Matero Township in Lusaka, was intercepted at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport where he had gone to collect his contraband containing 227 bottles weighing 2.2 kilogrammes of hashish paste and 26.45 litres of hashish oil. The contraband entered the country through RwandAir Cargo concealed in wigs packaged in 4 sacks,” stated Katongo.
“Meanwhile, the Commission in North-Western Province has arrested and jointly-charged Innocent Meleka, 28, a businessman, Charity Chipeta, 35, a peasant farmer and Jordan Kafumbu, 50, all of Kisalala area in Solwezi for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing 147 kilogrammes. All the suspects are in police custody and will appear in court soon.”
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
