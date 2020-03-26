Coronavirus forces Lusaka’s Taj Pamodzi Hotel to close

TAJ Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka has closed temporarily in response to recommended measures that can stop the further spread of the novel Coronavirus.

In a notice by General Manager Friedrich Van Zyl, the hotel has assured that it would reopen for business as soon as it was practicable in line with government advice.

The confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Zambia yesterday soared to 16, from 12 announced by President Edgar Lungu, Wednesday.

“…In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to temporarily close Taj Pamodzi Hotel Lusaka from Thursday, 26th March 2020. We plan to reopen as soon as it is practical and in accordance with government advice. We feel it is our business and social responsibility to protect the health and safety of our staff, guests and the local community around us,” stated Van Zyl.

“This is a drastic action that we believe will support the efforts of the government, as well as positively contribute to slowing the spread of the virus.”