Lungu orders recruitment of 400 doctors, 3,000 paramedics

Lungu orders recruitment of 400 doctors, 3,000 paramedicsBy Ulande Nkomesha on 1 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to enhance the fight against COVID-19.
And Dr Chilufya says Zambia has not recorded any case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning the number of cases is still 36.
He was speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing today.
More details later.
About Ulande Nkomesha
Ulande is a reporter with an experience in radio broadcasting. He loves following current affairs and interacting with politicians.
Email: ulande [at] diggers [dot] news
Here in Ndola, it is getting worse. How can you work at home while Zesco are load shedding,even at news time light are being cut off. I am appealing to the Zesco management,don’t switch off the lights,please!
This is a good move…Mr President and Minister of Healthy…… Thumb up…..for the safety of the country.