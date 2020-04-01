Home / Local / Lungu orders recruitment of 400 doctors, 3,000 paramedics

Lungu orders recruitment of 400 doctors, 3,000 paramedics

By on 1 Apr 2020

Dr Chitalu Chilufya

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to enhance the fight against COVID-19.

And Dr Chilufya says Zambia has not recorded any case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning the number of cases is still 36.

He was speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing today.

More details later.

2
Levy Musonda
Levy Musonda

Here in Ndola, it is getting worse. How can you work at home while Zesco are load shedding,even at news time light are being cut off. I am appealing to the Zesco management,don’t switch off the lights,please!

1 day ago
Anonymous
Anonymous

This is a good move…Mr President and Minister of Healthy…… Thumb up…..for the safety of the country.

1 day ago

