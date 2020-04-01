Lungu orders recruitment of 400 doctors, 3,000 paramedics

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says President Edgar Lungu has ordered the recruitment of 400 doctors and 3,000 paramedics to enhance the fight against COVID-19.

And Dr Chilufya says Zambia has not recorded any case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, meaning the number of cases is still 36.

He was speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefing today.

