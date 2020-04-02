We’re already on lockdown – Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia is already on lockdown based on government’s recently outlined science-led disease outbreak preparedness and contingency plan in which measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were highlighted.
In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Wednesday, President Lungu noted concerns by people calling on him to declare a lockdown as a way of preventing further spread of coronavirus but added that according to him, the country was already on lockdown seeing that movement of people had already been restricted.
President Lungu explained that the phase one measures undertaken by government recently through his national address were in line with the aims of a lock-down, which is; to stop the spread of COVID-19 through reduced person-to-person contact.
“In the past few days, some sections of our society have been calling for my Government to immediately halt all social and economic activities in Zambia to contain the spread of Covid-19. As you may already be aware; there is no single version of a lock-down to stop person-to-person transmission of disease. However, such lock-down strategies are adapted to local contexts within specific countries, guided by science and facts. As I have repeatedly stated on this platform and elsewhere: I will continue to ensure that the decisions made by my Government vis-à-vis Covid-19 are based solely on science, facts and global best practices in public health – not on fear, rumours or what WHO has recently called infodemics,” President Lungu said.
“In view of the above, I recently addressed the nation outlining my Government’s science-led Disease Outbreak Preparedness and Contingency Planning, whose Phase One measures include, but are not limited to, the following: mandatory testing and quarantine of all travellers for 14 days; closure of all bars and night clubs; restaurants to operate only on take-away and delivery basis; non-essential public sector workers to report on duty only on a rational basis; certain public sector workers to work from home, and suspension of public sector activities, among others.”
President Lungu stated that Zambia was already on lockdown.
“Fellow countrymen and women, as you may already be aware; a lock-down in disease control refers to a restriction of movement of people and public activity, with the aim of containing the spread of disease through person-to-person contact. Evidently, the Phase One measures undertaken by my Government are in line with the above definition and aims of a lock-down, which is; to stop the spread of Covid-19 through reduced person-to-person contact. Further, since the existing disease control measures represent Phase One of our Plan, these measures are scalable informed by science, facts and global best practices in public health,” stated President Lungu.
Elaborated
And then I wonder what name is given to a situation in Italy or even Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Since the churches has bin banned wat of the clouded markets?
….”Science led desease outbreak preparedness….”. are these people idiots?
And yet somehow a by-election was held in Western Province.
Shut down international Airport, close all boarders, close intercity, millennium, lumumba and kulima tower, that is the lockdown we need. Thats the only way people will stay home.
…And so do blind people see the colour of the rain lolwe deserve an Oscar for this cinematic drama course we having in zambia#We normal to also say we on lockdown with doors open lol#solid joke#it was joke
How can the Pres call this a lockdown?? Let him come to CBD, Kamwala area or Soweto market and freely mingle with the citizens HIMSELF in person. Wonder if HE will feel safe. Please Mr. Pres you are invited to do so for a week. Please come and enjoy the ordinary citizens’ lives yourself and spend 12 hrs a day with them. Then go home to your family. Will you feel safe? Doubt it. This is what is called lockdown in your mind? Let’s be wise and look after our vulnerable citizens. At least lock down Lusaka. Be wise and… Read more »