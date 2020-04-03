ECZ proceeds with Nangula ward by-election despite COVID-19

- Local
ECZ proceeds with Nangula ward by-election despite COVID-19By Mirriam Chabala on 3 Apr 2020
THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the scheduled Nangula ward by-election in Western Province will proceed as planned today and that necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have been implemented.
ECZ public relations manager Margaret Chimanse confirmed this in an interview, further explaining that the by-elections in Luapula Province would not go ahead because the ruling PF’s candidate went unopposed.
“In Luapula, it was only one person who went through with the nominations, so the election is not going on because the election for PF is unopposed. Then, the other one in Nangula, in Limulunga District of Western Province is going on tomorrow (today). The Commission has taken measures, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, who has given guidelines and sanitary materials. Then, social distancing will also be observed as we conduct the by-election. The total registered number of voters is 2,212 and this number is something that the Commission will manage. So, we have taken all the precautions that are required for the election to go on,” Chimanse said.
And she said that political parties participating in the by-election had been engaged and it was agreed that the election went on as planned.
“We have spoken to our stakeholders, particularly the political parties that are taking part in the election and they have been observing the guidelines that have been given so far. The guidelines include strategies to use besides holding public rallies, using megaphones, fliers and reduce all contact as much as possible to avoid spreading COVID-19. So, we are set to conduct the by-election tomorrow (today) from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours,” said Chimanse.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
