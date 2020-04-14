Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Coronavirus cases on the rise again in ZambiaBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Apr 2020
HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45.
And Dr Chilufya has disputed reports that a close contact to the deceased man in Kafue whose samples tested positive to COVID-19, has escaped from the quarantine centre.
At his briefing yesterday, Dr Chitalu said one of the two new cases was the daughter to the deceased Kafue man’s fiancee while the other was the wife to the Makeni man who traveled to Pakistan.
“In the last 24 hours, we conducted 123 tests and out of these 123 tests of contacts [and] alerts, we recorded two new cases. So in the last 24 hours, Zambia has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 45. These two new cases are; the wife of the person that we diagnosed as positive yesterday (Sunday) from Makeni and the daughter of the confirmed case, that is the [supposed] spouse-to-be of the deceased man in Kafue. Kafue therefore has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 and Kafue is on our spotlight,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Chitalu said two more people had been discharged after recovering.
“We have 13 cases under our care currently. In the last 24 hours, we have discharged two cases. We continue to observe the high risk persons that came into our jurisdiction and out of 7,422 people that are high risk that we have been observing, now we have discharged 2,241 cases from the mandatory 14-day quarantine period,” he said.
And Dr Chilufya said the 20 local contacts recorded in the country should change people’s approach in order to avoid person-to-person transmission.
“For the 45 total COVID-19 cases that we have recorded, we know that 25 had history of travel to a COVID high risk jurisdiction and we know that 20 are local contacts. That implies that we have evidence in Zambia of person-to-person transmission. That should change our approach, that should alert us to up the game and that’s why we should heed the call from the President to cooperate with government in avoiding person-to-person transmission,” he said.
“There is need for us to stay home and stay away from people who are COVID positive because all these who came into contact with the COVID positive people are potential cases.”
And Dr Chilufya disputed reports that a close contact to the deceased man in Kafue had escaped from the quarantine centre.
See attached image:
He added that there was no value in running away from quarantine as the disease may progress and may cause death and could further be transmitted to other people.
Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said all the donated resources were being used in the fight against the virus.
“Every penny that is donated is being spent on high impact interventions in the fight against COVID-19. Let us fight COVID-19 and let us avoid the paranoia of thinking that [donated] resources are being abused at this stage. There is no room for such, as every penny is required in the fight against COVID-19,” said Dr Chilufya.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Related ItemsHeadlines
- 41 Chongwe residents sue United Quarries for conducting illegal mining activities - 14 Apr 2020
- 2 deny illegally grabbing Step of Faith Investments’ land - 14 Apr 2020
- MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow - 14 Apr 2020
- LAZ statement on Prime TV illegal – Tutwa - 14 Apr 2020
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia - 14 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (29,183 views)
- Kafue man contact tests positive to COVID-19 (7,168 views)
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA - Chitalu (5,974 views)
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ (3,101 views)
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ (2,660 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- 41 Chongwe residents sue United Quarries for conducting illegal mining activities
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA
- 2 deny illegally grabbing Step of Faith Investments’ land
- MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow
- Lusambo warns of more potential infections in Kafue
- ADVERT: Engage Repro Print Xpress online!
- LAZ statement on Prime TV illegal – Tutwa
- Zambia, SA strike trade partnership in the face of lockdown
- UNZA audit hasn’t been concluded – Bukowa
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article