Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBABy Mirriam Chabala on 14 Apr 2020
TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has called on the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) to rescind its decision to cancel Prime TV’s broadcasting license, saying the Authority should not allow itself to be drawn into the political battle between the ruling party and the station.
And TIZ says it is hypocritical for the Patriotic Front government to claim that it is willing to assist small businesses that are negatively affected by COVID-19 when it has continued crippling them.
In a statement, TIZ president Rueben Lifuka noted that the closure of Prime TV would be injurious to the economy and questioned the timing of the decision.
“We urgently call upon the IBA to rescind its decision. Clearly the IBA has allowed itself to be drawn into a political battle which started with the CEO of Prime TV, while representing his colleagues, expressed the reluctance of private media houses to run Covid 19 related adverts for free. Numerous attempts have been made to shut down Prime TV and it is not surprising that this has come to pass. It is hypocritical that Government on one hand wants to assist SMEs that are negatively affected by Covid 19. Government has been calling upon the mine workers to protest the decision of Mopani Copper Mines to put some mines on care and maintenance because this action could lead to potential job losses. But this is the same government which does not think of the job losses caused by this sudden decision to take Prime TV off the airwaves. The timing of this decision is wrong and the rationality of the decision questionable,” Lifuka stated.
Lifuka observed that the PF government was intolerant to divergent views.
“The role of a free and independent private media in a democracy cannot be overemphasized. The growth and diversity of the media since Zambia returned to multiparty democracy, has been one of the developments that have set us apart. However, we have noted with concern that successive governments and now the PF government, continue to view the existence of independent private media, as a favour that they grant to these entities. Media houses in this country no longer exist because this is a fulfillment of the freedom of expression but seemingly these bodies exist only at the government’s pleasure. We want to categorically state that the media does not exist and should not exist to serve the narrow interests of the ruling party. The media and particularly the private media, should serve as a mirror to society. In this mirror, we should see many faces and hear many voices of Zambians and this is what Prime TV tried to do,” he stated.
“The media should be conveyors of the diverse views of the electorate. Unfortunately, what we read from this action is that the PF government is not any different from the MMD before them- this is a government that is intolerant to diverse views. The hallmark of democratic leaders lies in how they protect the rights of those who hold diverse views from their own. You may not agree with views aired through Prime TV, but that is no cause for you to remove the station from the airwaves. One of the main drivers for our push to return to multiparty democracy is that we want to have choice – choice of the party to support, choice of media, choice and the freedom to make that choice.”
TIZ stated that there were other means which IBA could have used to resolve any issue with Prime TV other than cancelling its broadcasting license.
“The fight against corruption also needs a strong independent media and in Prime TV- we believe we had a media house that was willing to speak truth to power and hold elected leaders accountable. Our democracy is definitely poorer by such high handed decisions. We want to believe that even in the most unlikely case that Prime TV was failing in upholding professional standards, the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), should not have gone for the nuclear option of closing down the media house. There are surely many avenues to regulate and bring an erring media back into line,” stated Lifuka.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA - 14 Apr 2020
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ - 13 Apr 2020
- ZANACO closes Kafue Branch due to COVID-19 fears - 11 Apr 2020
- Lungu’s our Cristiano Ronaldo, every defender fears him – Moonga - 9 Apr 2020
- I’ll accept any NDC decision about my position on Bill 10 – Chishala - 9 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia (28,967 views)
- Kafue man contact tests positive to COVID-19 (7,122 views)
- 3 Zambians have died of COVID-19 in USA - Chitalu (5,943 views)
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ (3,076 views)
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ (2,612 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Reinstate Prime TV license, TIZ tells IBA
- 2 deny illegally grabbing Step of Faith Investments’ land
- MoH to conduct mass COVID-19 testing in Kafue tomorrow
- Lusambo warns of more potential infections in Kafue
- ADVERT: Engage Repro Print Xpress online!
- LAZ statement on Prime TV illegal – Tutwa
- Zambia, SA strike trade partnership in the face of lockdown
- UNZA audit hasn’t been concluded – Bukowa
- Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Zambia
- COVID-19 cases rise to 45 in Zambia
- General Education Ministry’s TV channel discriminatory – NAQUEZ
- BoZ’s K10bn loan facility goes active April 15 – BAZ
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article