Lungu lauds Jack Ma for COVID-19 aid

Lungu lauds Jack Ma for COVID-19 aidBy Julia Malunga on 15 Apr 2020
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has thanked the Jack Ma Foundation for its generous donation of various medical materials to the Zambian government towards the fight against COVID-19.
According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Wednesday, President Lungu wrote a letter of appreciation to foundation chairman Jack Ma.
“Sir, on behalf of the government of the Republic of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to take this opportunity to thank you most sincerely and the Jack Ma Foundation for the generous donation of various medical materials to my government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” President Lungu wrote in his letter.
Chipampe stated that President Lungu commended Ma, saying the Zambian government was particularly, grateful to his esteemed foundation for extending aid to the Zambian people in particular and the African people in general, despite the challenges that the pandemic has placed on the people’s Republic of China.
