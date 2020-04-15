Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19

ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded three news cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 48.
Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced at an update briefing today that two of these cases are females aged 23 and 29 who are contacts to the latest COVID-19 case from Makeni while the third case is a 26-year-old man who arrived from Poland on April 12.
He said all 16 people currently under their care are stable.
Full story later.
Amongst the three new cases their is one case of a 26 year old man that arrived from Poland, it means that this person flew into the country through an international flight that arrived in Zambia through the international airport . The first two cases were brought in by a couple that come from France, the second was from Pakistan, surely ba president we could have avoided this epidemic if we had just put measures immediately when we heard cases arising from neighbouring countries , as cases start rising we are expecting more hot points in the country for covid… Read more »
Go to the malls and test. Don’t wait for someone to show signs before you go test the household. We are all going to perish at the rate we are doing the testing.
Stop this perishing talk! You must be part of the solution . You know how to protect yourself. Do you expect the president to keep you home and wash your hands?
They way this pipo are doing to Zambian’s has if we are o benefit to the money they are making coz it is simply just close the air port buses and markets and tell the markets to do the marketing to their home’s we vote 4 u to listing to us
(POLITICS ASIDE) I would like to congratulate the minister of health and our president for the good job you’re doing ,coz u have gone into problems after problem and you’re managing to control all what are coming your way, please continue with the same spirit. Thank you God bless you
Jacob Jere.
Why are we still allowing people entry into Zambia?its crazy balatuletelela
Ba Lungu please close the airports and disallow big buses to go out of country. You all know that Covid19 has a incubation period of two weeks or 14 days.Therefore, if one comes from abroad on day one of contracting covid19 maybe he or she seated pama virus aisa you screen and show negative few days later ati positive case from Poland man.I wonder why because you all know that virus can still stick to his or her clothes,shoes and after five days ati covid19 positive case but imwe ati we screen him or her
Reference to anonymous, he is foolish and useless. Does he expect the President to keep us like eggs, you can’t appreciate what is he doing for all of us at the moment. And Mkandawire, I wonder whether he is from Eastern Province or from Zambia, these disease does not talk about being poor rich or whatever you will call it. It doesn’t choice the colour or the chair, so stop thinking of money this is not the time to talk about being rich, think of how the Almighty the God will save all us in this world. You’re very selfish… Read more »
Pipo should understand that we are a poor country. the day our country comes to a total lockdown we are going to die nensala. We can’t survive on our local products. I think that is why there is an hesitation on closing the boarders and airports.
Even updating us kwati fya ma mano mxxm, i thought movements are now limited, ur damn police are jst whipping up pipo starting 18:00 here where we have nt heard of corona, whilest there u are doing what exactly uh? Evn proudly saying from poland on April 12,Have sense People if u did, cases wouldn’t have gone that far, by next week it will bev77