Zambia records 3 new cases of COVID-19

ZAMBIA has in the last 24 hours recorded three news cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total to 48.

Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced at an update briefing today that two of these cases are females aged 23 and 29 who are contacts to the latest COVID-19 case from Makeni while the third case is a 26-year-old man who arrived from Poland on April 12.

He said all 16 people currently under their care are stable.

Full story later.