Road accidents claim 414 in 2020 first quarter

THE Zambia Police Service says 414 people were killed in over 6,000 accidents recorded in the country during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 402 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

And the Zambia Police says 28,191 road traffic offences were recorded during the first quarter of this year, adding that over K17 million was raised in admission of guilt fines as compared to over K10 million raised last year.

In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents this year with 3,629, followed by Copperbelt with 1,186.

“During the first quarter of 2020, a total number of 6,605 accidents were recorded out of which 296 were Fatal in which 414 persons were killed, 595 were serious road traffic accidents in which 1,046 persons were seriously injured, 1,331 were Slight injury road traffic accidents in which 1,820 persons were slightly injured. 4,383 were recorded as Damages only road traffic accidents. Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents with 3,629, followed by Copperbelt with 1,186 whilst Northern Province recorded the least with 95 road traffic accidents,” she stated.

“In comparison with last year’s first quarter statistics, 6,605 road traffic accidents were recorded in 2020 as compared to 7,114 road traffic accidents recorded in the year 2019’s first quarter. The figures show a decrease by 509 road traffic accidents. In this year’s first quarter, 296 fatal road traffic accidents were recorded in which 414 persons were killed as compared to 331 fatal road traffic accidents where 402 persons were killed in the first quarter of 2019. The records show a reduction in fatal road traffic accidents by 35 and an increase in persons killed by 12.”

And Katongo stated that 28,191 road traffic offences were recorded during the first quarter of this year, adding that over K17 million was raised in admission of guilt fines as compared to over K10 million raised last year.

She added that most of the accidents recorded were attributed to human error such as excessive speed among others.

“During the first quarter of 2020, 28,191 road traffic offences were recorded and K 17,428,678.00 was raised in admission of guilt fines as compared to 31,012 road traffic offences recorded in 2019 where K10,400,786.00 was raised from admission of guilt fines. The figures show a decrease in road traffic offences by 5,978 and an increase in admission of guilt fines by K 7,027,892.00. Most of the accidents recorded were attributed to human error such as Excessive speed at 16.5 percent, Failing to keep to near side at 14 percent, Misjudging clearance distance, 13.5 percent, Cutting in at 08 percent and Reversing negligently at 07 percent,” stated Katongo.