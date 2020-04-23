Home / Local / Chingola records 2 COVID-19 cases

Chingola records 2 COVID-19 cases

By on 23 Apr 2020

Dr Chitalu Chilufya

HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says a Chingola couple that recently travelled to Dar-es-Salaam via Nakonde has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the countrywide total to 76.

At a briefing today, Dr Chilufya said this brings the total number of COVID-19 on the Copperbelt to four.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said two individuals had been discharged after recovering.

Full story later.

Related Items

Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
Notify of

[search_popup]

Send this to a friend