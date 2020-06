Local Justice Minister Given Lubinda addresses journalists during a press briefing at his office in Lusaka on January 21, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

JUSTICE Minister Given Lubinda says even in his deepest sleep, he is convinced that President Edgar Lungu will retain the Presidency in 2021. And Lubinda says the publication of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019 was made to win public trust about how sincere government has been about the constitution-making process. Meanwhile, Lubinda says...