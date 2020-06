Local Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks to journalist as Fumba Chama a.k.a Pilato listens during a Joint for Accountability in Zambia (JAZZ) press briefing on the planed citizen demonstration to demand a full disclosure of public resources management process leading to purchase of 42 fire tendres in Lusaka on September 26, 2017. Picture by - Tenson Mkhala

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) say Justice Minister Given Lubinda has introduced new proposed amendments to Bill 10, which were not in the select committees recommendations, and they are detrimental to democracy. Speaking on behalf of Caritas Zambia, ActionAid Zambia, GEARS Initiative and musician Fumbe Chama, Alliance for Community Action (ACA) executive director...