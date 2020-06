ZAMBIA has recorded 23 new COVID-19 positive cases out of 177 tests done in the last 24hrs.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, 11 out of the 23 cases were from Lusaka, five from Mansa, three from Mpongwe, two from Ndola, one from Mongu and one from Mufulira.

The ministry stated that there were no recoveries or deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases now stands 1,405 cases, with 1142 recoveries, 11 deaths and 252 activite cases.

45,425 cumulative tests have been done as of the June 16, 2020.