Local UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema speaks on United Voice Radio yesterday

SUSPECTED ruling Patriotic Front cadres on Monday evening disrupted a live telephone interview at Kwenje Radio featuring opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema by tempering with the power supply system. The live transmission of Hichilema’s interview was cut mid-way, about 50 minutes into the programme. The opposition leader, however, continued with the phone interview which was...