Local PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri during a press briefing at the party secretariat on June 3, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has asked Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) general secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya to concentrate on the Anglican Church and leave Catholics alone. And Phiri has asked Catholic Bishops to always consult their flock before making embarrassing embarrassing statements on governance issues in the media. In an...