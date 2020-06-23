SOME Lusaka youths yesterday sent police on a wild goose chase when they held their much anticipated protest from an undisclosed location. A furious Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja claimed he was aware of the location of the protests soon after a widely-watched live stream commenced on Facebook, but the protest ended without any interruption from the police. Lusaka citizens woke up to heavy police presence in most parts of the central business district including Arcades Shopping Mall, where protestors usually assemble. Heavily armed police were seen conducting motorised...



