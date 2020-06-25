CONSTITUTION Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has been deferred to a later date within the current sitting. Justice Minister Given Lubinda sought permission of the House, “with a heavy heart”, to put off debates on the bill for undisclosed reasons, Wednesday afternoon. Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini, however, cautioned Lubinda to ensure that a date is found within Parliament’s current sitting, emphasizing that Bill 10 cannot be tabled at a later date than the last day of the current sitting. After the House adopted the report...

