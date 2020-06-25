Grade Five and grade six pupils sharing the same classroom due to shortage of classes at Madalisto Community School in Rufunsa District - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa says lack of desks and inadequacy in the teacher-pupil ratio is making social distancing impossible in rural schools. In an interview, Chansa said NAQEZ’s assessment of how schools in Western, Muchinga and Luapula provinces were observing government’s health guidelines following the commencement of learning for pupils in examination classes showed that physical distancing was still a challenge in most rural schools. Chansa cautioned that it would be challenging for government to incorporate pupils from non-examination classes back to...