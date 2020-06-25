TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) president Rueben Lifuka says President Edgar Lungu should consider relieving Minister of Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilulya of his duties and allow him to focus on his corruption case. Yesterday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested Dr Chilulya on four counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. In a statement, Lifuka appealed to President Lungu to relieve Chilufya of his duties as was the case with Emerine Kabanshi. “In order to ensure that the prosecution and conduct of this matter is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.