Our Civic Duty Association chairperson Simon Zukas speaks during the launch of Our Civic Duty Association at Kapingila House in Lusaka June 24 2020 – Picture by Tenson

VETERAN politician and acclaimed freedom fighter Simon Zukas says the country is in a precarious state caused by corruption and the tolerance of it. And Zukas says Zambia should no longer dismiss the worth and ability of a younger generation that is smart enough to outwit the authority after protesting in the bush on Monday. Meanwhile, former secretary to the Cabinet Sketchely Sacika says the rule of law has completely collapsed under President Edgar Lungu who is a creation of the Constitution. Speaking at the launch of Our-Civic-Duty Association (OCIDA)...