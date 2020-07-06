Chongwe women prepare some traditional foods during the beyond maize dissemination and public discussion organized by CSPR at Graka Lodge in Chongwe on September 12, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

HIVOS Southern Africa regional advocacy manager for sustainable foods William Chilufya says the high cost of living prevailing in Zambia has the potential to reverse the gains the country has made in fighting malnutrition. And Chilufya says government should extensively roll out the COVID-19 rescue package to the informal economy to ensure the majority of citizens have access to the facility. In an interview, Chilufya said that the high cost of living was compromising the domestic households’ ability to focus on quality as they would rather focus on quantity on...