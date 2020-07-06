UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo says the Patriotic Front is being crooked in the manner it is handling the timeframe on the mobile issuance of national registration cards. Commenting on the announcement by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo that the mobile registration process would commence in August and end in October, Nkombo in an interview said the time given for the exercise was insufficient. “This is how a bunch of crooks behave, they know very well that there is no sufficient time in a month or two, even three...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.