THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested three Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) employees and one clearing agent for corruption. And the ZRA has suspended the Tax Payer Identification number (TPIN) for Fedrol Cargo Logistics of Zambia for fuel smuggling and tax fraud. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame identified the three officials as Topsy Sakala, Dickson Msimuko, Nasilele Isilabo, and the clearing agent Nancy Yendama. “The ACC has arrested three ZRA employees and one clearing agent for corruption involving abuse of authority of office, corrupt practices and...



