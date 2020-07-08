VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga has appealed to political parties to sit down and dialogue on certain constitution amendment clauses which they are not comfortable with. In a statement, Tuesday, Mwaanga stated that the concerns surrounding Bill 10 required more consultations among the stakeholders instead of being imposed through the tyranny of the majority in Parliament. “There are genuine concerns about Bill 10, which requires more consultation among the stakeholders and not just imposed through the tyranny of the majority in Parliament. Consensus building is extremely important in a nascent democracy....



