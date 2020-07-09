TOURISM and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr Auxilia Ponga has called on members of staff at the Ministry to strictly adhere to health guidelines following the diagnosis of one positive case of COVID-19 recorded at the Ministry.

In a statement availed by Tourism Ministry Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe, Thursday, Dr Ponga called on all members of staff to exercise maximum vigilance following the discovery of one COVID-19 positive case at the Ministry.

“Dr Auxilia Ponga has called on members of staff at the Ministry to strictly adhere to health guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health following a case of COVID-19 recorded at the Ministry. In view of the case that was confirmed yesterday (Wednesday), the PS has asked members of staff that had been working closely with the victim to stay home for self-quarantine and ensure that they wear face masks, hand sanitize and observe social distance. Currently, the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Health to fumigate Kwacha House and ensure that all members of staff are safe from COVID-19 as they return for work,” revealed Kalembwe.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world from business as usual to what is now being called the ‘New Normal.’ The velocity with which the Coronavirus spread and its impact has been severe and has caught most governments, businesses and communities by surprise.”

Zambia has recorded 324 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 11 days, bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 42, while there has been a total of 1,412 recoveries from the time the pandemic started, according to official Ministry of Health data.

From inception, Zambia has recorded a total of 1,895 cases, a total of 42 deaths and 1,412 recoveries, while 153 people recovered in the last 11 days.