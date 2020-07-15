THREE members of parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Wednesday, Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe disclosed that three members of parliament and 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of cases at the National Assembly clinic to 19, including six non-staff, who tested positive.

“I wish to inform the media and the nation at large that some COVID-19 cases have been recorded at the National Assembly of Zambia. Confirmed cases as of Wednesday, 15th July, 2020, are as follows: three members of parliament; 10 National Assembly of Zambia staff; and six non-staff tested at the National Assembly Clinic. This brings the total cumulative number of cases monitored by the National Assembly COVID-19 testing centre to 19,” stated Mbewe.

“In order to manage the current situation and prevent further spread of the virus, the National Assembly of Zambia continues to operate under strict guidelines as recommended by the Ministry of Health as provided for in the National Assembly of Zambia Coronavirus Disease – 2019 temporary standing orders of 2020.”

And in an interview, Mbewe said the nurse who died from Parliament clinic was sick with Asthma, and tests were yet to confirm if she also had COVID-19.

“It is true she is dead, but no she did not die of COVID-19, she died of Asthma. I don’t know they are yet to confirm she did not test, she died of Asthma. So until they do the postmortem and they confirm we cannot really tell my dear. You know, speculations, it may be correct and it may not be because she did not test. She was off sick with Asthma, she was asthmatic. So, until UTH does the postmortem we cannot really say. I am sure we will know I don’t know how long it takes but we will know,” said Mbewe.