POLICE Spokesperson Esther Katongo says some PF cadres who stormed Lusaka Central Police and beat up some unsuspecting officers on duty, getting away with undisclosed amounts of money belonging to one of them, have been arrested. In an interview, Katongo confirmed the incident where a PF official mobilised cadres and raided Lusaka Division Police where they an attack on duty, saying an investigation was still ongoing. When called to clarify whether the incident at Lusaka Division she was referring to during her TV interview earlier was the one where police...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.