LEADER of opposition in parliament Jack Mwiimbu says opposition members of parliament have always collaborated with the government but they will not work with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF). And Mwiimbu says the opposition will now onwards defy the COVID-19 health regulations and embark on countrywide campaigns for 2021 because the PF are doing the same. Reacting to President Edgar Lungu’s remarks in Mongu that the opposition MPs’ continued refusal to work with the government would cost them votes in 2021, Mwiimbu, in an interview, said they had specifically refused...



