UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema speaks to the party Chairperson for policy and research Dr Choolwe Beyani (r) during the party management committee and the Democratic Institute meeting at Cresta Golfview Hotel in Lusaka on August 19, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested UPND chairman for international relations Dr Choolwe Beyani and six others in Chililabombwe for conducting intra party elections without notice. They have been charged with unlawful assembly. In an interview, Copperbelt police commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the arrest and disclosed that five motor vehicles were also impounded in the process. “We were not aware ourselves over them having intra-party elections. There was no such notification on the part of the police. What we received was information to the effect that the UPND cadres were...