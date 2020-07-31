Pupils at Nchole community school during the commissioning and hand over of the school built by UPND Hakainde Hichilema on June 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) executive director Aaron Chansa says there is need for more investment in the country’s education infrastructure to make it more accommodative of learners with special needs. And Chansa says government should construct more colleges to train teachers in special education and ensure that there is specialisation among teachers to make education for learners with special needs a lot easier. The latest Auditor General’s report on the Provision of Special Education in Zambia revealed that the current school infrastructure in most schools is...