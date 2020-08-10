KAPIRI-Mposhi UPND member of parliament Stanley Kakubo says the trend of increasing budgetary allocation to Defence and Police is worrying as it points to militarization towards the general elections. And Kakubo says the Patriotic Front (PF) has continued with its lies to young people even though youth empowerment has never existed. In a statement to News Diggers, Kakubo said he was worried about the continued increase of budgetary allocation to defence and police. “We are worried about the trend of increasing spending on defence and police which to me, points...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.