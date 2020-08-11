We cannot hold Kulamba traditional ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says the Chewa Royal Establishment. Announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Kulamba ceremony of the Chewa people in Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique that was slated for this monthend, Kulamba Ceremony organizing committee chairperson Chief M’bang’ombe said the supreme leader of the Chewa people Kalonga Gawa Undi had decided to cancel this year’s ceremony because of the threat caused by the pandemic. “We have been sent by his Majesty Kalonga Gawa Undi that we should announce to the entire country and...



