MATERO PF member of parliament Lloyd Kaziya says he will respect the party’s directive stopping him from speaking to the media. In a brief interview, Kaziya noted that he had opted to remain quiet so as to avoid being misunderstood by the party. “Yes, I am not commenting on anything because I don’t want my party to misunderstand me. So let me for now remain quiet and let them do whatever they want to do. So for now, let me not give out any information,” said Kaziya in a brief...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.