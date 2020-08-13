LOCAL Government Minister Dr Charles Banda has announced that government has released the entire K249.6 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for this year to all 156 constituencies. Announcing the development during a press briefing in Lusaka, Wednesday, Dr Banda said the total amount of funds would translate as each constituency receiving K1.6 million. “The CDF budgetary allocation for 2020 is K249,600,000.00 and I wish to announce that government, as promised, has released the total allocated CDF as budgeted. This amount is meant for distribution to all the 156 constituencies. Each...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.