ZAMBIA Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner-General Dr Chisela Chileshe says he has not received any information on prisoners that may have tested positive to COVID-19 at Mukobeko Correctional Facility.

Reacting to some social media posts to the effect that some prisoners at the maximum facility had tested positive to COVID-19, Dr Chileshe said he was not sure because he had not received any results from tests conducted so far.

“I am not sure because I haven’t been given any results unless I am given the actual results then I will be able to say. I haven’t received any information of any results that there is a COVID-19 patient. So, I cannot confirm something that is not on paper. What is there is that we had had two cases of COVID-19 that were reported and one person from Kafue and another case was an outside case that somebody came with after some screening. So, these were isolated and taken to normal hospitals and those were declared to be okay. But at maximum, I am not sure because I have not been given any tangible results,” said Dr Chileshe in a brief interview.