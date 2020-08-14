National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has called on the Church to play a role in ensuring peace and unity during next year’s elections. In a speech on her behalf by permanent secretary Howard Sikwela during the church and religious bodies state dialogue platform in Lusaka, Thursday, Rev Sumaili said the church should be an anchor of peace and unity in the nation rather than cause divisions in the name of freedom of expression or association. “The country will next year be going to the palls and...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.