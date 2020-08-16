POLICE in Choma, Southern Province, have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man identified as Busiku Chimbwene in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old male of the same village. According to a statement issued by Zambia Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, Sunday, the victim’s uncle narrated to the police that the suspect went to the victim’s house and attempted to get his torch using force. She stated that after the victim denied the suspect access to the torch, the suspect kicked him in the abdomen after which he became...



