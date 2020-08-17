ZCEA executive director Judith Mulenga speaks at a public discussion forum on the state of the economy and public investment in children at Southern Sun Hotel in Lusaka on October 5, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has cautioned youths calling themselves Bill 10 Advocates to stop harassing Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu or any other citizen opposed to the Bill. And CiSCA says Article 20 of the Bill of Rights gives every Zambian the right to full enjoyment of the fundamental right to freedom of expression without any hindrance or interference. According to a statement issued, Friday, CiSCA vice-chairperson Judith Mulenga stated that during the launch of their translated Bill 10 into seven local languages, the Bill 10 youth advocates singled out...