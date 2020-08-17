NAREP vice president Charles Maboshe (r) speaks to Macdonald Chipenzi during the ZCID 2nd National Democracy Stakeholders Summit at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 15, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Restoration Party (NAREP) spokesperson Frank Sichone says the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to fire Steven Nyirenda still stands, adding if the latter masquerades as president, the party will use means and ways to ensure that he is restrained from doing so. And newly appointed NAREP president Charles Maboshe says he will build the party for it to fully participate in next year’s general elections. Meanwhile, Maboshe has agreed with the sentiments by the party’s National Executive Committee that Nyirenda was bringing division in the party....