Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel is a disgruntled lawyer who has failed to use his legal skills correctly. And Lusambo says people should stop questioning the source of his money which he donates because how he chooses to use his money is nobody’s business. Speaking when he featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme, Sunday, Lusambo said Sangwa should not try to be a star with him because he knows so much about him. “John Sangwa is a disgruntled lawyer. He has failed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.