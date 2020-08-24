UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says the changes which President Edgar Lungu has made at Bank of Zambia are like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic in the middle of a surgery. But PF media director Sunday Chanda says Hichilema’s criticism lacks logic because according to the law, new Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga is fully qualified for the position. In a Facebook post, Sunday, Hichilema said; “What has happened at BOZ is like replacing an experienced heart surgeon with a mechanic, in the middle of heart surgery.”...



