Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya addresses journalists at the Ministry of Finance in Lusaka on May 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says comments made by South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni towards President Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Danny Kalyalya are immature and improper. But Transparency International Zambia Chapter president Rueben Lifuka says instead of chasing the wind, the Zambian government would do better to address the catastrophic consequences of its decision on the country’s economic challenges. Immediately after President Lungu fired Dr Kalyalya, Minister Mboweni took to Twitter to condemn the decision, calling it nonsensical and warning that he would...