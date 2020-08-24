SOUTH African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded his Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for condemning President Edgar Lungu’s decision to fire Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Dr Denny Kalyalya.

According to a press statement issued by Acting Spokesperson to the President Tyrone Seale, President Ramaphosa said Mboweni’s remarks did not reflect the views of the South African government and its people.

“The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has strongly reprimanded the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu. In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central Governor has been fired by President Lungu. President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African government and its people,” Seale stated.

And Seale stated that President Ramaphosa and South Africans remained committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the two countries.

“The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again. South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against Apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia,” stated Seale.

Immediately after President Lungu fired Dr Kalyalya, Minister Mboweni took to Twitter to condemn the decision, calling it nonsensical and warning that he would mobilise against the Zambian Head of State.

“Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!!” tweeted Mboweni.